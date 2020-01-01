Dane teleadresowe

  1. Aktualnie jesteś w:
Dodana: 12 maj 2020 15:35

Zmodyfikowana: 12 maj 2020 15:35

Departament Rozowju Regionalnego
ul. Poleska 89
15-874 Białystok

tel. 85 66 54 480 (sekretariat)
tel. 85 66 54 312 (kancelaria)
fax. 85 66 54 651
e-mail: drr.sekretariat@wrotapodlasia.pl


Departament Europejskiego Funduszu Społecznego
ul. Poleska 89
15-874 Białystok

tel. 85 66 54 260 (sekretariat)
fax. 85 66 54 201
e-mail: sekretariat.efs@wrotapodlasia.pl


Departament Innowacji i Przedsiębiorczości
ul. Poleska 89
15-874 Białystok

tel. 85 66 54 399 (sekretariat)
tel. 85 66 54 312 (kancelaria)
fax. 85 66 54 398
e-mail: dip.sekretariat@wrotapodlasia.pl


Departament Rozwoju Obszarów Wiejskich
ul. gen. George’a Smitha Pattona 8
15-688 Białystok

tel. 85 66 54 700
fax. 85 66 54 708
e-mail: row@wrotapodlasia.pl

